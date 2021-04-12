7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

All cases are in the central zone, according to a news release. Five are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and those people are self-isolating. The other two cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

"Today's numbers are a reminder of the importance of being tested and continuing to adhere to the public health protocols," Premier Iain Rankin said in the release.

"By doing so we are limiting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping ourselves and our community safe."

Nova Scotia now has 46 active cases of the virus. Three people are in hospital.

Provincial health authority labs completed 1,984 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

Public Health's mobile unit is setting up community-based testing this week in Baddeck and Inverness.

The unit will be available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments at the following locations:

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 53, 37 Ross St., Baddeck. Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 132, 15857 Central Ave., Inverness. Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing is for anyone with no symptoms who is not a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and is not self-isolating because of travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

As of Sunday, there have been 150,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered. Of those, 31,119 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

On Friday, Rankin announced that eligibility for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines has opened to those in the 65-69 age category.

Anyone in that group can book a vaccine appointment online or by phone.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 145 active cases, and two confirmed cases of the variant first detected in South Africa have been identified in Saint John. One is related to travel outside of Canada and the other case is a contact of that travel case.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province confirmed more than 100,000 residents have now rolled up their sleeves for a shot of vaccine.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases on Monday, for a total of seven active cases.

