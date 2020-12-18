7 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia; active cases fall to 48

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday.

The number of active cases in the province has dropped to 48, the lowest number since Nov. 22.

All of the new cases are in the central health zone, according to a release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Five are close contacts of cases reported previously and two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. They are self-isolating.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,565 tests on Thursday.

"As we head into the last weekend before Christmas, let's remember that we must stay vigilant to contain the virus," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

"Following public health guidelines has allowed us to slow the spread, and we need to keep up that good work because we know the virus wants us to let our guard down."

Asymptomatic testing continues

The province also announced Friday it will extend the deadline for asymptomatic testing.

The original deadline for those without symptoms to book a test was supposed to be Friday, but Nova Scotians will be able to book tests into January, according to a release.

There are also new testing recommendations for rotational workers and post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada coming back to Nova Scotia after the holidays.

Rotational workers are asked to get two tests during their modified self-isolation period.

Previously, they were asked to get a test on the sixth, seventh, or eighth day of their isolation period, but now it's recommended that they get tested on the first or second day. They must still continue to self-isolate even with a negative result.

Starting Jan. 4, post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada who don't have symptoms should get a COVID-19 test on the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their self-isolation. That also need to complete their self-isolation with a negative result.

Tests can be booked up to three days in advance through the COVID-19 self-assessment website.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Thursday. The province had 24 active cases.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases Thursday and had 55 active cases. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported one new case Thursday. The province has 20 active cases.

