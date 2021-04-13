7 cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including a second staff member at a long-term care facility in Dartmouth.

There are now 49 active cases of the virus in the province.

Three of the new cases are in the eastern health zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, according to a release from the province.

Four others are in the central zone. Two of these are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to international travel, and one is under investigation.

Glasgow Hall testing staff

One of the close-contact cases in the central zone is a second staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care facility in Dartmouth run by Shannex.

The first staff member to test positive was reported on Saturday.

"All the right steps are being taken to contain this outbreak for the safety of residents and staff at Glasgow Hall," Premier Iain Rankin said in the release

"As we continue to fight this virus and variant strains, it's more important than ever that Nova Scotians remain vigilant, follow all public health measures, and get vaccinated as soon as it's their turn."

Residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and the facility is closed to visitors and designated caregivers, the province said.

All residents have been tested. Testing was completed Saturday for all staff who are close contacts of the two staff members who tested positive, while all other staff will be tested by Sunday.

In a release Sunday, Shannex said that the test results so far for their residents are negative, but not all the results are back.

Residents will remain under isolation precautions, and Shannex said it will work with Public Health to determine "if and when" retesting can take place for residents and employees.

Most residents of the facility are fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the province said, while work is underway to support any remaining residents and staff who wish to be vaccinated.

When asked about whether the person who tested positive had been vaccinated, the province said they could not share details about cases for privacy reasons. CBC has reached out to Shannex for more information.

N.S. has first case of variant first detected in Brazil

Unrelated to Sunday's cases, Nova Scotia is now reporting 22 new variant cases — 19 United Kingdom, two South African, and one Brazilian.

This is the first time the variant first detected in Brazil has been detected in the province, the release said.

There have been 63 cases of the variant first detected in the U.K. and 12 cases of the variant first detected in South Africa.

"While more of our cases have been confirmed as variants, it is a good sign that these cases are mainly due to travel. We are detecting them through testing and containing them before they can spread widely within Nova Scotia," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

The Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,052 tests on Saturday. Two people are in hospital.

The NSLC also tweeted about a new case related to their location on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax.

We just learned of a COVID-19 case at our Joe Howe store in Halifax. We have closed the store today for disinfecting and are awaiting further direction from Public Health. We’ll provide you with an update as soon as we have information to share. —@theNSLC

Rankin considering how to help Ontario

Premier Iain Rankin spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Sunday morning about the difficult COVID-19 situation in that province, which followed a call Saturday with the prime minister and two other Atlantic premiers.

Revised modelling suggests Ontario could see up to 18,000 daily cases by the end of May.

This afternoon, in response to rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Ontario, I reached out to Premiers <a href="https://twitter.com/FureyAndrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FureyAndrew</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/dennyking?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DennyKing</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/IainTRankin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IainTRankin</a>. We spoke about how we can work together to help Ontarians get through this third wave. <a href="https://t.co/QtGHHW8Nh1">pic.twitter.com/QtGHHW8Nh1</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Nova Scotia isn't in a position to reallocate vaccines, according to Rankin. But he said in a statement on Sunday that he's asked provincial officials "to consider what resources we are able to provide" while continuing to keep Nova Scotians safe.

Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador told CBC on Sunday that the province is looking to send medical equipment and professionals to Ontario to provide help and relief for staff there.

He is not planning to share any vaccine with Ontario, but is hopeful that sending even a small unit of people can make a big impact in such a crisis.

New rules for mask use

During Friday's COVID-19 briefing with Rankin, Strang announced that masks must be worn in outdoor places where physical distancing is not possible, such as farmers' markets and festivals.

Masks will also be required at restaurants and bars, both indoors and outdoors on patios, including when entering, exiting or getting up from a table. Strang said masks can come off once patrons are seated and are eating or drinking.

Strang said this is due to the now-common variant strains, and their greater ability to be transmitted between people.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases on Sunday for a total of 153 known active cases. Twenty people are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced three new cases on Sunday for a total of 10 active cases.Two people are in hospital, with one in intensive care. The person not in intensive care is a child under the age of 10.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Friday for a total of 18 active cases. One person is in hospital.

