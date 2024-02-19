Content
Nova Scotia

68-year-old Truro woman dead in weekend collision

A 68-year-old woman from Truro, N.S., is dead after a collision Sunday near Tatamagouche, N.S.

Driver of vehicle, also 68, airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

An RCMP cruiser car.
One woman is dead and a man is seriously injured following a Sunday afternoon collision in Denmark, N.S. (Robert Short/CBC)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday that around 2 p.m. AT, police, fire, and Emergency Health Services were called to a collision on Highway 326 in the small community of Denmark, N.S.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

RCMP said the woman was a passenger in a silver Toyota Corolla, travelling north, that collided with a silver Honda Civic going in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Corolla, a 68-year-old Truro man, was airlifted to hospital and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Civic, a 59-year-old man, had minor injuries. A 22-year-old female passenger was uninjured.

RCMP said a collision reconstructionist visited the crash site and that an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

