60-year-old man dies following ATV crash in Cape Breton

A 60-year-old Cape Breton man has died after RCMP say the ATV he was driving crashed Sunday night on a trail in Southwest Mabou, N.S.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that the ATV was being driven north when it left the trail and went into a ditch.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

The ATV driver, who was from the nearby community of Rankinville, was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE TOP STORIES