60-year-old man dies following ATV crash in Cape Breton
A 60-year-old Cape Breton man has died after RCMP say the ATV he was driving crashed Sunday night on a trail in Southwest Mabou, N.S.
Police say ATV left trail in Southwest Mabou, N.S., on Sunday night
RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that the ATV was being driven north when it left the trail and went into a ditch.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
The ATV driver, who was from the nearby community of Rankinville, was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
