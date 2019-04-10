6 vehicles slid off Highway 102 in morning icy conditions

Six vehicles slid off Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport due to icy road conditions on Wednesday morning.

The accidents between exits 5A and 6 were not all related, according to RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

"Just people going off the road and into the median," said Croteau.

Black ice and snow on Highway 102 led to several accidents. (Submitted by Drew Moore)

Croteau encouraged drivers to slow down because of black ice and snow on the road.

The accidents temporarily closed the outbound lane, which has since reopened.

