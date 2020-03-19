6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government announced six more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

All of the new cases are travel-related. Six cases marks the most reported in one day in the province.

As of Saturday's update, Nova Scotia had nine confirmed cases and 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 21.

The 21 cases are located across Nova Scotia, the province said in a news release on Saturday. The affected individuals range in age from late teens to mid-70s. One of the people affected who had been hospitalized is recovering at home. One other person with a confirmed case is currently hospitalized.

Public Health is in the process of finding others who have been in close contact with the 21 people. Those people will be directed to self-isolate at home and stay away from the public for 14 days.

The province is testing daily and working with the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,826 negative tests.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's top health official, said the latest cases are just the beginning. In a news release, he said Nova Scotians need to stay vigilant and practise good hygiene and social distancing.

Strang said those who travelled outside Canada and those who are not feeling well must self-isolate for 14 days.

As of Saturday, dentists in Nova Scotia can no longer practise in their offices unless they deem it to be an emergency. This is an order under the Health Protection Act, the province said.

Hospital preparations for COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre have taken steps to to respond to COVID-19:

Making changes to non-essential services so staff are available to focus on COVID-19 and essential services, such as cancer care.

Providing options for virtual care and Telehealth care so doctors and other health-care providers can reduce face-to-face visits but also help patients.

Restricting visitors to protect the vulnerable patients in hospitals.

Providing support to public health as they give advice on measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

Ensuring facilities are well-prepared to meet the health care needs of Nova Scotians during a pandemic.

Opening new assessment centres to meet the need for assessments. There are now 14 centres around the province.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

Anyone who has come into contact with someone who travelled and are experiencing fever and/or a new cough should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811.

COVID-19 Atlantic Canada

More presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced elsewhere in Atlantic Canada on Saturday.

New Brunswick announced six presumptive cases, bringing its total to 17.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced two new presumptive cases, bringing its total to six.

P.E.I. did not announce any new cases on Saturday, but it did announce enhanced screening measures. So far, the province only has two confirmed cases that are both related to travel.

