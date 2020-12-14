6 new cases of COVID-19 detected in N.S. during weekend testing

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 from testing done Saturday and Sunday. The province has 27 active cases.

Two cases were found Saturday. One was in the western health zone and was related to travel outside the region while the other was in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

The four cases found Sunday are in the central zone. One is related to travel outside the region, one was a close contact of a previously reported case and the other two are being investigated.

A news release from the province on Monday says none of the new cases are connected to Churchill Academy in Dartmouth.

A total of seven cases have been connected to the private school. The last day of classes at the school was Dec. 18 and the school does not plan to reopen until Jan. 11.

The province says Public Health has been in contact with the school community and has arranged testing for all staff and students.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 969 tests on Jan. 2 and 1,077 on Jan. 3.

Impact of the holidays

"I'm encouraged by the numbers we are seeing, but we still haven't seen the full impact of the holidays," said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.

He is urging the public to remain cautious and follow all public health measures.

Because of low case numbers over the holidays, dine-in services at restaurants and bars in HRM are allowed to resume on Monday, one week earlier than originally planned when the restrictions came into effect in December.

A full list of potential exposure sites in the province can be found here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Monday. There are 10 active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported 17 new cases on Monday for 55 active cases. One person is hospitalized and in intensive care.

P.E.I. is reporting no new cases and six active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES