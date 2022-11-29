6 Maritime communities to host exhibition games in advance of world juniors

Hockey Canada has announced the pre-tournament schedule in advance of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship to be held in Halifax and Moncton next month.

Six Maritime communities will host a total of 11 games from Dec. 19-23.

Antigonish, Halifax and Truro will be hosts for the six games in Nova Scotia. The final pre-tournament game will be a rematch of the 2022 gold-medal game, which was played in August in Edmonton, with Canada meeting Finland at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Dec. 23.

Other matchups are Austria vs. Germany on Dec. 20 in Antigonish. Latvia plays the Czech Republic at Scotiabank Centre on the same night.

The Czech Republic plays Switzerland on Dec. 22 at Scotiabank Centre.

There are three games the next day with Sweden-Slovakia in the afternoon and Canada-Finland in the evening at Scotiabank Centre and Austria-Slovakia in Truro.

Games in New Brunswick will be played in Moncton, Quispamsis and Bouctouche.

The tournament begins Dec. 26 with four games, including Canada-Czech Republic in Halifax.

