59-year-old man dead after Cape Breton ATV crash

A 59-year-old man from Judique, N.S., is dead following an off-road ATV crash on Saturday evening in Glenora, N.S.

Inverness County Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the man lost control of his vehicle on MacIntyre Mountain Road after attempting to turn around and head north.

There have been at least four ATV-related deaths in Nova Scotia this year, including the death of a 10-year-old child in Yarmouth County, also on Saturday.

An investigation into the incident in Glenora is ongoing, said the RCMP.

