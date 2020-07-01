58-year-old man dies on Lake Ainslie in Cape Breton

A 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S. was found dead on Lake Ainslie on Wednesday morning, but police say it's unclear how the man died.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, spokesperson for the RCMP, said someone from a campground near the south of the lake in Cape Breton called 911 at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Inverness Disctrict RCMP and EHS responded to the call of an overturned personal watercraft and a person in the water.

Joyce said the man was found dead in the water less than 100 metres from the shore.

"[He] was brought back by persons from the campground in a paddle boat and another personal watercraft," Joyce said.

The man was wearing a life-jacket, but was alone.

Joyce said they are investigating the cause of death, but they don't suspect foul play.

