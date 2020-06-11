56-year-old man found dead in Colchester County house fire

Police say a 56-year-old man was found dead inside a burning home in Masstown, N.S., Thursday morning.

Members of the Colchester District RCMP responded to a house fire on Highway 2 at 9:48 a.m.

The man was found dead inside the home. Police said no one else was inside the residence at the time.

RCMP said they are working with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

A news release said the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

