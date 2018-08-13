54-year-old man dies after motorcycle collision with deer

A 54-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.S., has died following a motorcycle collision with a deer on Sunday.

RCMP say they got a call around 4:45 p.m. that the motorcyclist had collided with the deer at Frank Lake, 48 kilometres north of Liverpool.

The motorcyclist, who had serious injuries, was taken by LifeFlight to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where he later died, said police.

A portion of Highway 208 was closed for several hours while crews investigated and a detour was in place.

Police say the investigation is continuing.