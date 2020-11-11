5 vehicles involved in Highway 101 crash near Falmouth

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders are at the scene between distance markers 250 and 251. RCMP said a thick fog and smoke from a nearby controlled burn has reduced visibility.

Motorists should slow down and drive with extra caution in that area. RCMP have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Hwy 101 westbound lane closed between exit 7 and exit 8 traffic is being rerouted at exit 7 to Trunk 1 to Hantsport back on Hwy 101 at exit 8 or exit 9 —@NS_TIR

