5 vehicles involved in Highway 101 crash near Falmouth
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Fog and smoke reduce visibility as emergency workers deal with collision

Jon Tattrie · CBC News ·

Emergency responders are at the scene between distance markers 250 and 251. RCMP said a thick fog and smoke from a nearby controlled burn has reduced visibility. 

Motorists should slow down and drive with extra caution in that area. RCMP have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

