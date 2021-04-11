5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Four cases are in the central health zone. Two of those are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the other two are close contacts of previous cases.

The fifth case is in the eastern zone, and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

All cases have been self-isolating, according to a release from the province.

"Spring is finally here in Nova Scotia and after a long winter, I know how much Nova Scotians want to spend time with family and friends outdoors," Premier Iain Rankin said in the release.

"We must remember that COVID-19 doesn't take a break and neither should we. Enjoy the outdoors safely by following public health measures like sticking with your small close group and socially distancing when you need to."

There are now 40 active cases of the virus in N.S.

One case reported Saturday in the central zone has been removed from the province's cumulative count, as it will be counted in another province.

The Nova Scotia health authority's labs completed 2,031 tests on Saturday.

Three people are currently in hospital with the virus, with none in intensive care.

On Friday, Rankin announced that COVID-19 vaccination eligibility opened to those in the 65-69 age category.

Anyone in that group can book a vaccine appointment online or by phone.

Free asymptomatic rapid testing is also available for newcomers to Canada on Sunday, where no health card is needed. People must be feeling well, and have no symptoms to attend.

The event is being held at the YMCA for Immigrant Programs at 7071 Bayers Road in Halifax, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases on Saturday for a total of 149 known active cases. The province also reported a death, bringing its total to 33. New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health announced Saturday that the Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska region will go into a full lockdown at midnight Saturday. There are 20 people in hospital related to the virus, 13 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Saturday for 10 active cases. All of the new cases are close contacts of cases previously reported.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Friday for six active cases.

