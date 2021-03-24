5 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The province now has 24 active cases.

The new cases are in the central health zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, while the other two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. They are self-isolating as required.

Health authority labs completed 1,989 tests on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 71,733 doses of vaccine had been administered in Nova Scotia, including 21,648 second doses.

When you can expect your vaccine

The province released estimates Tuesday of when each age group will get a COVID-19 vaccine, provided vaccine deliveries arrive as scheduled.

Vaccines will be distributed to people in five-year age brackets in descending order, approximately one week apart, starting March 29 with people aged 75 to 79.

The pace is expected to ramp up slightly by the time those under 40 become eligible in mid-May. The five-year cohorts continue until those aged 16 to 19 become eligible in the second week of June.

The province has released the projected vaccine dates for each age group above 16. (Nova Scotia Health Department)

The projected vaccine delivery dates are for first doses only; residents will be able to book their second dose at the same time as they book their first dose. It will be administered four months later.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Wednesday. The province has three known active cases, including one person in hospital with the virus. During a news briefing in the afternoon, the chief medical officer of health said the province will move to Alert Level 2 at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases on Tuesday for a total of 56 known active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday. There are eight known active cases on the Island.

MORE TOP STORIES