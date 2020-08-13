5 workers taken to hospital in fire at Nova Scotia Power plant in Dartmouth

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire Sunday at Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove station in Dartmouth.

The incident was related to an "ash release" that involved three contractors and two employees, Mark Sidebottom, CEO of Nova Scotia Power said in a statement.

All five people involved were taken to hospital for assessment.

Pat Kline, acting district chief with Halifax Fire, said crews responded to a report of a small fire in a metal hopper containing potash around 11:45 a.m.

Kline said there was no danger to surrounding areas since the fire was confined to the hopper. He also said that the workers' injuries appeared to be "relatively minor."

'Somehow it ignited'

He said potash is meant to be stored inside the container but "somehow it ignited, so that's the issue we're dealing with."

Kline said a hazardous materials team was called in just in case, but wasn't needed.

Most Halifax Fire crews left the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

Kline said it was decided the best course of action was to let the remaining fire burn itself out over the next day or so since it is contained in the hopper.

Four firefighters remained at the scene into Sunday evening as a precaution.

The cause is still under investigation by Halifax Fire and the province's Labour Department, Kline said.

Sidebottom said the company will co-operate with the province in the investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES