Inmate suffers 'life threatening injuries' in attack at Burnside jail

A 46-year-old man who is an inmate at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was attacked on Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police were called to 90 Gloria McCluskey Avenue at 8 p.m. after a report of an aggravated assault. Police say the man was allegedly attacked by fellow inmates.

The man was taken to hospital following the attack.

Police are looking for more information and tips on what happened and can be reached at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

