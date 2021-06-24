Man dies in motorcycle crash in Mount Uniacke
Police say a man died in hospital shortly after being thrown from his motorcycle in Mount Uniacke, N.S.
A 45-year-old man has died after a crash in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on Tuesday evening.
RCMP said the victim was thrown from his motorcycle on Highway 1 around 9:30 p.m.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a news release Thursday.
Police are still investigating what happened.
