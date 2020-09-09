4 students in Antigonish, Wolfville fined $1K for not self-isolating

Four university students studying in Nova Scotia were fined $1,000 for violating the Health Protection Act over the Labour Day weekend.

Three of the students were in Antigonish and the other student was in Wolfville. Police said they received complaints about the students — all from outside of the Atlantic Bubble — not self-isolating.

Police gave each of the students a summary offence ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate.

"The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding people arriving in Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic Bubble to follow all Public Health orders, including completing a self-isolation period of 14 days," Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said in a news release.

"We ask everyone coming into the province to educate themselves on the directives and enforcement measures."

Clarke noted most Nova Scotians and visitors from outside the bubble have been following the rules when it comes to following health directives.

Premier concerned 'arrogance seeping in'

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said while he's glad most people are following the rules, he is concerned some are "becoming complacent" and taking unnecessary risks.

McNeil spoke about a long line up of people waiting to get into a bar over the Labour Day weekend as an example.

"I've also seen young people travelling in packs and I've got some complaints from Nova Scotians about the pack mentality in public places and on transit, not distancing, not wearing masks," McNeil said. "This is what's going to get us in trouble. I'm worried arrogance is seeping in."

McNeil said even though Atlantic Canada has had a better record than the rest of Canada when it comes to COVID-19, it is still vulnerable to it. He said he doesn't want to see businesses shut down again.

