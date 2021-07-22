4 Nova Scotians found safe after search and rescue efforts in last week

A man in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County has been found after a "daunting" search over two days, becoming the fourth successful rescue in the province this week alone.

The 74-year-old was reported missing from the Fox River area, about 17 kilometres west of Parrsboro, on Sunday. RCMP said he was last seen on Saturday.

Amy Hansen of the Colchester Ground Search and Rescue Association was the search manager on the ground. She said police, family and friends had been searching earlier, but the search and rescue group was called in to help Monday.

"There's so many trails and back roads in the county," Hansen said Wednesday. "It's very daunting."

Man found Tuesday night

The association set up a command station at the Port Greville fire hall alongside fellow search and rescue groups from Springhill, Pugwash and East Hants. Hansen said local fire departments, volunteers, police and a provincial Lands and Forestry helicopter also took part. In all, about 75 people were involved in the effort.

Eventually, the man's truck was located on an unmarked road, and he was found safe about 1½ kilometres away Tuesday evening. He was airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Hansen said seeing such an intense and lengthy search end well is an "amazing feeling" after spending so many hours preparing, working on equipment and fundraising to do the work.

"Bringing that loved one home is probably the best feeling you'll ever have. And that's why we do it," she said.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau says four people were found safe after search and rescue efforts over the past week. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Three other Nova Scotians who went missing were found safe in the Halifax region over the last week with the help of various ground search and rescue teams, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Last Thursday, a 71-year-old man was reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip in the Grand Lake area in Sheet Harbour. He was found the next day.

On Saturday night, a 30-year-old Halifax man became lost after a day of hiking around the Crowbar Lake trail system near Porters Lake. His family notified the police, and he was found soon afterwards.

Then on Monday morning, an 89-year-old woman from East Chezzetcook was reported missing from her home. She was eventually found as well, with the help of search and rescue teams and a Halifax Regional Police dog.

People reminded to make plans known

Croteau said having four rescues pop up in one week in Nova Scotia is "not something that we see very often."

"I can't speculate if it's the weather, or the people are going out more because we're allowed to travel across the province," Croteau said. "We're just ... happy that we were able to successfully locate these four people."

Both Croteau and Hansen urged people to use the rescues as a reminder to have an adventure plan. They should tell someone where they're going if they head out hiking, fishing or to do another activity, have a fully charged cellphone, and bring an overnight bag with food and water in case they end up stranded.

