4 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two people who are normally residents of the province but are currently elsewhere in Canada.

The province has 35 known active cases of COVID, according to a news release from the Department of Health. It was unclear whether those 35 cases include the two cases that are outside of the province.

Two of the new cases are listed in the central health zone. One is a close contact of a previous case, and the other is under investigation.

The two other new cases, one in the western zone and one in the eastern zone, are close contacts of previous cases. The eastern zone case is not linked to a case reported in Eskasoni First Nation last Friday.

A provincial spokesperson could not say which of the four new cases are people not currently in Nova Scotia. The release said they were close contacts of "previously reported cases in another province or territory," and are included in the cumulative provincial numbers because they are Nova Scotia residents.

A pop-up rapid testing site set up in Eskasoni on Tuesday yielded no positive results. In all, 130 people were tested on Tuesday, and the site remained open Wednesday.

"There is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time," according to the news release.

New gathering limits to come into effect

New household gathering limits across Nova Scotia came into effect on Monday. Gatherings must be limited to 10 people total, including household members.

While people are no longer directed to avoid the Halifax and Hants County areas, the province has advised against unnecessary travel this holiday season.

On Monday, the province announced it would install four new COVID-19 vaccine storage sites across the province this week.

Freezers capable of creating ultra-low temperatures to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be installed at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville and Yarmouth Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, Health Canada announced it has approved the Moderna vaccine for use in Canada.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has seven active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Wednesday. The province has 23 active cases and one person in hospital.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Wednesday and has 46 active cases. Two people are in hospital, with one in the ICU.

