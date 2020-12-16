4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Four cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday. The number of active cases in the province continues to drop, with 55 remaining.

All of the new cases are in the central health zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, while one case is under investigation, according to a Department of Health news release.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,232 tests on Tuesday.

Restrictions announced last month to curb the spread of COVID-19 are still in effect until at least the end of the day Wednesday. Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m., where they are expected to say if those restrictions will continue or not.

First vaccines administered

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were given out on Wednesday to health-care workers. By the end of the day, 390 workers are expected to be vaccinated.

Danielle Sheaves, a registered nurse in the designated COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary, was the first person to get the vaccine in the province. She said she will "definitely feel safer" going into work now.

The occasion marked a "historic day in Nova Scotia," said Gary O'Toole, the senior director of population and public health with the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

"It's what we envisioned as the light at the end of the tunnel, we're very pleased to be at this point," he said.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Tuesday. The province had 20 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case Tuesday and had 47 active cases. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Tuesday. The province had 16 active cases.

