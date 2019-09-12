4 N.S. water, wastewater systems remain without power

Only four water or wastewater systems in Nova Scotia remain without power following Hurricane Dorian.

Two water treatment plants in Annapolis County, in the communities of Cornwallis Park and Margaretsville, are operating on generators.

There are also two pumping stations in Annapolis County that are having sewage manually removed once a day due to the lack of power, including one at Granville Ferry.

The status of the Lunenburg wastewater plant remains unclear.

The system was shut down on Saturday because salt water flooded into the plant.

The damage is still being assessed. In the meantime, raw sewage is flowing into the harbour.

Water conservation efforts in some areas

In Inverness County, power has been restored to all of its water treatment plants, but residents are being advised to conserve water.

The municipality's chief administrative officer said the length of time the power was out has meant the reservoirs are low.

"We're asking residents to continue to conserve so we can build up more water," said Keith MacDonald, "It will take a few days for all of them to get back to normal levels."

MacDonald said that while the reservoirs in Port Hastings and Chéticamp are close to full, Mabou's reservoir is less than half full and Judique and Port Hood have the lowest levels of water on hand.

Voluntary water conservation also continues in the Halifax area for people who get their water from Lake Major.

In a news release, Halifax Water said the water levels at Lake Major remain below normal for this time of year despite the rain from the hurricane.

The utility is asking customers in Cole Harbour, Dartmouth, Eastern Passage, North Preston and Westphal to reduce or stop watering their lawns and plants and to reduce or stop washing their vehicles.

