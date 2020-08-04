Police suspect arson in Mulgrave Park fire where 4 families 'lost everything'

Four families have been displaced and one person was sent to hospital after a fire tore through four units of a townhouse complex in the Halifax neighbourhood of Mulgrave Park on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to the 3200 block of Barrington Street around 9 a.m.

Although the investigation is in its early stages, Halifax Regional Police confirmed it is investigating the fire as an arson.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

"This morning, four families in Mulgrave Park lost everything to a fire," Lindell Smith, the Halifax regional councillor for the area, said in a tweet encouraging people to donate to help them.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said five adults and five children are being looked after by the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire at Mulgrave Park displaced four families. (David Laughlin/CBC)

Yolanda Simmonds, who has lived in Mulgrave Park for 50 years, said she noticed flames coming out of her neighbour's unit.

She said the heat from the fire blew up her barbecue.

"Everything just blew. I'm still a wreck right now," Simmonds said.

Simmonds said she, her son and her dog managed to get out in the nick of time. She was pleased to hear the anti-racism activist group GameChangers902, had raised thousands of dollars to help the residents. As of 4:51 p.m., the group raised more than $21,000.

"I have a great community, a great community all here for me," she said.

Cindy Hiles, another resident, got out of the building after noticing black smoke.

"This here was a ball of fire, it was just all fire," Hiles said.

Hiles said she's glad everyone got out. She said she's lucky her unit only sustained smoke damage, because some of her other neighbours lost everything.

