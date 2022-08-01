4 dead after fatal head-on crash on Highway 104 near Priestville

Four people are dead following a fatal head-on crash between a car and an SUV near Priestville, N.S., that happened late Sunday night.

RCMP said in a news release that they received a call about the crash at 11:58 p.m. AT, which happened in the eastbound lane of the divided highway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 51-year-old man from Halifax, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV had four occupants, all men from Halifax. Three of the four men, aged 61, 55 and 51, are dead.

The fourth man, 51, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the car was travelling in the wrong direction.

"Police were at the scene for an extraordinary amount of time," he said. "The road was closed more than 10 hours while they were gathering evidence."

The road has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES