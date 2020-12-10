3rd major crash reported on Cape Breton highway

RCMP are responding to another serious collision on Highway 105 in Cape Breton.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday in the community of Bucklaw at 2:19 p.m.

Police say the vehicle left the highway and landed in a nearby ditch. Joyce said traffic in the area will be impacted for hours.

The section of roadway falls between the communities of Englishtown and Whycocomagh.

This is the third major crash to occur on Highway 105 in as many days. The collisions are spread out across the Trans-Canada Highway in Victoria County.

On Wednesday, two people from Inverness County were killed after their vehicle collided with a transport truck near an Irving gas station in Baddeck.

A 60-year-old male driver and a 57-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 45-year-old woman from Victoria County was also killed Tuesday on the same highway after her car also collided with a transport truck.

The crash occurred about 20 kilometres down the road from Baddeck, in the community of South Haven.