N.S. opens appointments for COVID-19 booster shots for ages 60 and over

The province expanded access to third-dose booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to those Nova Scotians 60 years and older on Friday.

In addition to offering booster appointments to those over the age of 60, the province also expanded access to boosters to all front-line health-care workers, "including community health-care workers who provide direct patient care," and all designated caregivers regardless of how long it was between the first and second dose.

Those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule their booster dose of mRNA.

In Friday's news release, the province also recommended that those people under the age of 30, who are eligible for a booster, should choose the Pfizer vaccine.

"The rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with mRNA vaccines appears more common after the Moderna vaccine than Pfizer," the release states.

Front-line and community health-care providers booking their booster dose appointment will be asked to provide proof of their professional designation and are asked to bring either their professional licence, work identification or a letter from their employer to the appointment.

According to the province, as of Friday, about 105,000 Nova Scotians age 60 and older are eligible for the booster dose.

The province also said since Dec. 1, 25 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible for a booster dose can schedule an appointment online or by calling the toll-free line: 1-833-797-7772.

