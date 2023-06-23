RCMP make two seizures of 3D-printed guns in N.S. as part of national crackdown

Nova Scotia RCMP say they've seized 3D-printed weapons as part of a crackdown on privately-made firearms across the country.

They executed a search warrant at a home in a school zone in Priestville on Tuesday as part of Operation Reproduction, according to a news release, and found a handgun that was in the process of being manufactured using a 3D printer.

Police said they seized "23 firearms, an extendable baton, two suppressors, a pistol tactical long gun conversion kit, a 3D printed extended magazine and brass knuckles," as well as a 3D printer.

RCMP said three people were in the home, and charges are expected to be laid.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home along the Cabot Trail in Middle River and seized a 3D printer, resin, 16 firearms and ammunition, as well as "electronic devices."

They arrested a woman at the scene but she was later released without being charged. A man was also arrested and has been released with conditions. Police say he's expected to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP detachments and police in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Saskatchewan conducted similar searches on Tuesday. They had seized around 440 traditional and 3D-printed firearms and 52 3D printers as a part of the operation as of Wednesday, the RCMP said.

