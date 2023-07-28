36-year-old man dies at Pictou County beach

A 36-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., died Wednesday while at a beach in Pictou County.

RCMP said the man was in the water at a beach off Point Forty Four Road near Little Harbour at about 1:15 p.m. when he went into distress and began calling for help.

A bystander pulled the man to shore, but the swimmer lost consciousness.

RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were dispatched and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive the man.

He was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The beach is not supervised by lifeguards.

