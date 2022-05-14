Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

35-year-old Bible Hill man dead after 2-vehicle crash

RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., is dead after a Friday night two-vehicle crash on Laybolt Road in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

2 trucks travelling in opposite directions collided on Laybolt Road in Onslow Mountain

The crash happened when a Ford-150 and a Dodge Ram travelling in opposite directions collided.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old man from Truro, N.S., had minor injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

First responders learned of the crash around 9:30 p.m. AT.

The investigation continues.

