35-year-old Bible Hill man dead after 2-vehicle crash
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., is dead after a Friday night two-vehicle crash on Laybolt Road in Onslow Mountain, N.S.
2 trucks travelling in opposite directions collided on Laybolt Road in Onslow Mountain
The crash happened when a Ford-150 and a Dodge Ram travelling in opposite directions collided.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old man from Truro, N.S., had minor injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.
First responders learned of the crash around 9:30 p.m. AT.
The investigation continues.
