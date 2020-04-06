31 new cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia, testing moves to 24/7

The testing lab that handles all of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 results moved to round-the-clock operations Monday, on the same day the province identified 31 new cases of the virus.

That brings the provincial total of known cases to 293. Those known cases range in age from under 10 to older than 90.

Ten people are in hospital and 64 are listed as recovered.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, continue to urge Nova Scotians to stay home as much as possible. Strang said Sunday the province is expanding testing criteria further, in an effort to curb community spread.

Temporary assessment centres will be established in communities where it is known the virus is present, with the first such centre being set up in Elmsdale, N.S.

Two SUVs will also be used as mobile testing centres, with one in the Halifax Regional Municipality and one in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Strang warned the virus is in all parts of the province and people should not focus on the particular communities where temporary assessment is being done.

"Coronavirus is here in Nova Scotia. It is in our communities," Strang said.

