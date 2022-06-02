300 Ukrainian refugees en route to Halifax on chartered plane

Three hundred Ukrainian refugees are en route to Nova Scotia from Warsaw, Poland.

Their flight is expected to land in Halifax late afternoon on Thursday.

It's the third of three federally chartered flights flights to bring those fleeing the war to Canada. The two other flights brought more than 600 Ukrainian refugees to Winnipeg and Montreal in May.

Only Ukrainians who have obtained a visa through the new Canada-Ukraine Emergency Travel Authorization (CUAET) were able to reserve a place.

According to federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, 115,000 Ukrainian refugees have been approved to come to Canada and 32,000 are already in Canada.

In an interview last week, he said the group landing in Halifax will have access to housing supports. He said people wanting to help can do so through Operation Ukrainian Safe Haven, a team that helps newcomers with housing, employment and basic necessities.

Fraser said he doesn't expect all the Ukrainian refugees landing in Nova Scotia will stay in the province.

"But we have to be prepared for an influx of people who may have landed elsewhere and decide to come here after the fact," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES