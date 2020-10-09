The slip dress is an effortless piece so lightweight that it's perfect for blistering hot days.

However, as the weather changes, you might find yourself hesitating to reach for your favourite

slinky dress and I'm here to change that. I have three ways to help you wear it all year round.

Layering

Because slip dresses are typically made of lighter fabrics, wearing them in cooler months means you're going to become a layering queen! I like to start with a high neck, light knit and long-sleeved piece like a turtleneck. This allows the dress to lay well over it and then you can proceed to outerwear. Throwing on a coat, accessorized with a hat and some boots completes the look into the quintessential fall outfit!

Treat it as a skirt

Thinking of your go-to slip dress as if it's a skirt means you can pair it with so many toppers. My

favourites are blazers, the updated grandma chunky knit sweater or even a tee that can knotted

at the waist. For this look, the belt gives you something to tuck the sweater in. Quick tip:

attempt tucking the sweater both in the middle and slightly skewed to the side to create a

different silhouette.

Add a giant safety pin

Trust me, you'll thank me later for this tip! One of my most prized possessions is a giant gold

safety pin. This mighty accessory allows me to elevate a look in seconds! Following these easy

steps to creating a cascading effect takes the slip dress-over-jeans look to style expert levels!

Pull up your slip dress by the hem.

Bunch up the layers in one hand.

Pick a point close to your waistline, hold pin upward and insert it from the inside of the dress while inserting the layers you're holding and close the pin.

I hope these 3 looks have you rushing to your closet to see what magic you can create with a

slip dress. Always remember to have fun with it!