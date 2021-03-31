3 ways to style a sweater dress

The sweater dress is one of my favourite pieces to wear at home. I add some thick wooly socks to create the perfect uniform to wear while I work at my desk, tackle some home tasks or curl up on the couch and watch some TV.

Now I'm showing you how to take such a cosy piece out into the world.

3 ways to wear a sweater dress CBC News Nova Scotia 1:59 Fashion stylist Musemo Handahu pairs a sweater dress with a skirt, jeans and other knits. 1:59

Over a pleated skirt

A pleated skirt is a closet must-have. The number of looks you can create with this versatile piece is countless! Case in point: throwing a sweater dress over it to create the illusion of a midi dress. The skirt adds length and movement to a usually stiff sweater dress.

Over some jeans

Whether your go-to denim silhouette is a straight leg or a tapered skinny, throwing a sweater dress over some jeans is the start of a really warm outfit. Adding a coat and perhaps a scarf as the final piece will have you feeling warm and well put together.

'Adding a coat and perhaps a scarf as the final piece will have you feeling warm and well put together.' (Ezabriell Fraser for CBC)

A double-knit moment

I love a double-knit moment. There's something so effortlessly chic about putting together two pieces, like a sweater dress and skirt, that are made of similar textures. In the video, I could've taken this look up a notch by wearing boots or heels, but I wanted to give you a laid-back alternative for a quick errand or a coffee date with a friend. For this look, I've entrusted my favourite giant safety pin to help give the sweater dress some shape.

Bunch up the sweater from the hem to about waist-length.



Pierce pin from above the dress, then insert the layers into the safety pin and close it.



Adjust the folds until you're happy with how they look.

I hope you got some good tips for the next time you wear your favourite sweater dress. As always, remember to have fun while exploring your closet, and stay safe!

