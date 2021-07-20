3-vehicle crash in Cape Breton sends person to hospital
A person sustained minor injuries after a 3-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Howie Centre on Tuesday.
Route 4 was shut down in front of the Howie Centre Tim Hortons following the collision
Nova Scotia RCMP say a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Howie Centre sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.
A part of Route 4 was shut down following the collision.
It was expected to reopen late Tuesday afternoon.
The Department of Transportation also responded to the scene to help clean up a diesel spill caused by the crash.
