Nova Scotia

3-vehicle crash in Cape Breton sends person to hospital

A person sustained minor injuries after a 3-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Howie Centre on Tuesday.

Route 4 was shut down in front of the Howie Centre Tim Hortons following the collision

Nova Scotia RCMP say a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Howie Centre sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

A part of Route 4 was shut down following the collision.

It was expected to reopen late Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation also responded to the scene to help clean up a diesel spill caused by the crash.

