Section of Highway 103 reopened after 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle collision closed part of Nova Scotia's Highway 103 in Lunenburg County on Sunday afternoon, but it has since reopened.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said police responded to the crash near Italy Cross just after noon.

Joyce said three people, all adults, had undetermined injuries as a result of the crash.

Two people had to be rescued because they were trapped in vehicles, Joyce said. There are no further details about how they were rescued.

The highway between exits 15 and 16 was closed for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon, but it reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

