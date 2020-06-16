3 Pictou Co. men charged with multiple offences after human trafficking investigation

Three men from Pictou County, N.S., face multiple charges following an investigation into human trafficking.

RCMP say they received a report on May 26 from New Glasgow Regional Police that people in Pictou County were attempting to target and recruit young women from the area into human trafficking.

John Robert Bonnar, 21, faces a total of 13 charges, including:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Trafficking a person over 18.

Two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Two counts of sexual interference.

Bonnar appeared in Pictou provincial court Monday and is scheduled to return to court on June 22.

Abelardo Sanchez Villar, 45, of New Glasgow, has been charged with:

Obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Obtaining sexual services from a person over 18.

Sexual assault.

Breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Tuesday.

Justin Stanley MacDonald, 22, of New Glasgow, was charged with:

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Breach of probation.

He was released from custody on conditions and will be back in court on Aug. 17.

The RCMP provincial human trafficking team led the investigation and was assisted by local police departments in Pictou, New Glasgow and Stellarton.

The investigation continues.

