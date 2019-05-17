Nova Scotia extends school closures until at least May 19 due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia's public schools will remain closed until at least the long weekend in May because of COVID-19. Classes were initially scheduled to reopen next week.

"As hard as it may be, I think you can keep [learning at home] for another three weeks and then we will assess," Premier Stephen McNeil said at a press briefing Tuesday.

"So to all the students out there, be good to your parents, listen to your teachers and keep on learning, please."

McNeil said the province would soon be sending out another workbook for families to use as a teaching guide.

The province also announced three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 27 in Nova Scotia.

All three deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. So far, 21 deaths have been reported at Northwood. It said it will provide an update on its fight against COVID-19 in a virtual press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. AT.

The province announced 15 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total in Nova Scotia to 915. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are 10 long-term care homes and seniors facilities with cases of COVID-19, involving 218 residents and 95 staff. According to provincial numbers, just a little more than one-third of total cases are coming from Nova Scotia long-term care homes.

Nova Scotia announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Twelve people are in hospital with three in intensive care.

Nova Scotia has 26,902 negative test results to date.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 483 Nova Scotia tests on Monday and is operating 24 hours a day.

Recoveries are 'good news'

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said 57 per cent of people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered. So far, 522 people have recovered and 13 new recoveries were reported on Tuesday.

While that's "good news," Strang said Nova Scotia is not in the clear yet.

"We are making progress," he said.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil at the April 28, 2020, COVID-19 briefing. (CBC)

"As we look at our epidemiology, we are seeing certainly limited spread in many parts of the province, reductions in community spread in others. But it is premature, again, to start to robustly lift our public health restrictions."

Strang said the province is looking at lifting restrictions, but said when it does happen, it will be done slowly in a phased approach.

"If we let down our guard in any one community, there is the potential for the virus to then resurge and put people at risk," he said.

Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the decision about when to lift public health restrictions will be based on epidemiological data in the province. (CBC)

Strang said he's aware other provinces are talking about lifting restrictions, but said it's"absolutely premature" to start making plans in Nova Scotia now because of the amount of virus activity.

"People need to understand that, even if you're hearing something from another province or another country, the decisions that we need to make ... have to be based on Nova Scotia epidemiology and other other local data," he said.

COVID-19 symptoms

People with two or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit the 811 online assessment:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Loan program for municipalities

The province also announced a $380-million loan program on Tuesday to help municipalities with financial losses due to COVID-19.

The program will allow for six months to begin repayment and three years to fully repay. There is a three-year fixed interest rate of 1.1 per cent on the loans.

Municipalities will determine their revenue shortfall and then submit it to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

If approved, funds will be given out within 24 hours of the agreement being signed.

(Nova Scotia government)

"During this unprecedented time, municipalities need support to address the financial issues they are facing as a result of lost revenue," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter.

"This program will help to bridge that gap so they can continue to deliver programs and services to Nova Scotians."

McNeil said program came about after hearing from municipalities that are looking to defer property taxes "for a number of months."

He said if people can afford to pay their property taxes, they should do so.

Psychological support

The Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness and the Association of Psychologists of Nova Scotia announced more support for people affected by the April 18-19 mass shooting.

The free service, which will be done via telephone or online video conference, launches on Wednesday.

People can call 902-422-9183, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AT, Monday to Friday, to book an appointment with a psychologist within 48 hours. People should mention they have been impacted by the tragedy.

MORE TOP STORIES