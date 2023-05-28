Content
Crash in Cape Breton County leaves 3 with serious injuries

One person was airlifted to hospital and two other people suffered serious injuries after two vehicles collided in River Ryan, Cape Breton.

Police called to 2-car crash in River Ryan on Saturday afternoon

Cape Breton Regional Police
Three people have serious injuries after a crash in River Ryan, Cape Breton. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided in River Ryan on Saturday.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a crash on Lingan Road at about 1:35 p.m., a news release said.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a vehicle travelling east lost control and struck the front of a vehicle travelling west.

A man, 33, who was the driver and only occupant of the eastbound vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Halifax hospital, the release said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, both 67, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Alcohol and speed contributed to the crash, according to the release.

Lingan Road was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

