3 horses struck and killed by vehicle in Lunenburg County

Three horses have died after being struck by a vehicle in Lunenburg County.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a crash between a vehicle and a group of horses on Italy Cross Road in Crousetown.

Const. Robert Kavanaugh, RCMP spokesperson, said police believe weather may have been a factor since it was rainy and foggy at the time.

There are also no street lights and it would have been dark, all creating low visibility, Kavanaugh said.

"It's unfortunate, it's a tragic event for everybody involved, whether it be the driver of the vehicle that got involved in the collision, and/or the animal owner," Kavanaugh said. "Just tragic all the way around."

The horses were on the side of the road, Kavanaugh said, and in the process of being corralled back into their pen.

The driver of the car was not hurt, and neither was the person guiding the horses.

Kavanaugh said there are no charges pending.

MORE TOP STORIES