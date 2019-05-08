3 charged after home invasion in Hacketts Cove

Halifax District RCMP have arrested and charged two women and a man following a home invasion in Hacketts Cove, N.S.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report that three people had broken into a home at Adam Drive.

According to an RCMP news release, police were told that the man was armed and had threatened to shoot the people in the home.

The man and women then fled in separate vehicles.

Police found the vehicles nearby on Peggys Cove Road and set up traffic stops to find the suspects.

The release said the man was found to have a starter's pistol and illegal drugs in his possession.

The women were found driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Halifax on Monday.

The 28-year-old man faces a total of seven charges, including robbery and discharging a firearm with intent.

The two women, both 26, face a variety of charges including breaking and entering with intent and breach of probation.

The three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES