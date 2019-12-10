3 Cape Breton Regional Police officers charged with driving offences

Three Cape Breton Regional Police officers have been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after an investigation into two recent crashes involving police vehicles.

"Police officers are human and do make mistakes; but they are not above the law and must be held to a high standard in order to maintain public confidence and trust in the police," Deputy Chief Robert Walsh said in a news release.

One constable was charged for failing to operate a vehicle at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions in a May 19 collision between a police vehicle and a citizen's vehicle on Memorial Drive in North Sydney.

The press release noted this is a summary offence, which carries a $410 fine and a week-long licence suspension, if the accused is found guilty.

Two other constables are facing charges for failing to operate a motor vehicle in a careful and prudent manner after a crash between two police vehicles on Highway 125 on Aug. 6.

This also includes the $410 fine and a week-long licence suspension.

"We are satisfied the officers were acting in good faith responding to emergency calls and that internal discipline and training is the appropriate course of action," Walsh said in the news release.

The three officers facing disciplinary action and will be required to complete extra training to "correct and strengthen their driving behaviours," the release noted.

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service is also incorporating an additional driving training course "geared specifically toward defensive driving in emergency responses" in its annual training for all of its officers.

