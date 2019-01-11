Sexual assault retrial for former Halifax cab driver enters Day 5

The retrial of a former Halifax cab driver charged with sexual assaulting a passenger continues this morning in provincial court with testimony from a DNA expert.

Martin Westecott is an expert in analyzing bodily fluids and is testifying for the prosecution at the trial of ​Bassam Al-Rawi.

The complainant told the court this week she was severely intoxicated and remembers little of what happened early in the morning of May 22, 2015, when an officer found her unconscious and half-naked in the back seat of Al-Rawi's cab.

The woman's identity is protected by the court.

On Thursday, Al-Rawi's defence lawyer suggested the complainant may have initiated sex with the accused.

Al-Rawi was acquitted at his first trial in March 2017. That acquittal provoked a national outcry, including street protests and complaints about the conduct of the trial judge, after he said in his ruling that "clearly, a drunk can consent."

The Crown appealed Al-Rawi's acquittal and the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal subsequently ordered a new trial, citing errors the first judge made in law, including ignoring an ample amount of circumstantial evidence.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can read here.