Cases of COVID-19 rise to 236 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's total cases of COVID-19 rose to 236 on Saturday with the announcement of 29 new cases.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 800 tests on Friday.

"While most cases in Nova Scotia to date have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread," the province said in a news release.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Sunday at 3 p.m.

Processing at the lab is moving to 24/7 operations starting on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,964 negative test results.

There are four people in hospital with COVID-19. Fifty people are considered to have recovered.

This map shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's four zones as of Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Nova Scotia Government)

MORE TOP STORIES