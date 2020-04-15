Halifax man, 28, dies after going missing in kayak

A 28-year-old Halifax man has died after he was reported missing while kayaking near West Green Harbour in Shelburne County Tuesday evening.

Shelburne RCMP were called to help members of the military's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre to locate a missing boater.

RCMP said the man was reported missing when he didn't return from kayaking.

The man and his kayak were found by the crew of a local fishing vessel. He was recovered by members of the JRCC.

The man received medical assistance in Yarmouth but was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Wednesday afternoon the cause of death wasn't yet known.