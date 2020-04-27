27 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but no new deaths.

The province has reported a total of 900 confirmed cases.

The number of deaths remains at 24.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre tested 645 more people Sunday.

The province said 10 long-term care homes and seniors facilities have seen 198 residents and 95 staff test positive for the virus to date.

Some 26,231 tests have come back negative. Twelve people are now in hospital, including three in intensive care.

(Nova Scotia government)

Nova Scotia has seen 509 people recover from COVID-19.

Symptoms to look for

The province expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

