26-year-old Wedgeport man killed in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old man from Wedgeport, N.S., was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said in a news release that the car left the road and came to rest in the woods on Highway 334 near Wedgeport.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene on Highway 334 near River Lane Road. The area was closed but reopened early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES