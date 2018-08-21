Skip to Main Content
25-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Dartmouth

The collision happened at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive on Monday evening,

A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say his motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive at about 8:50 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the crash.

Main Street was closed in both directions for several hours following the incident.

