25-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Dartmouth

A 25-year-old man has died after a crash in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say his motorcycle and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Main Street and Ridgecrest Drive at about 8:50 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the crash.

Main Street was closed in both directions for several hours following the incident.