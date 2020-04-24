23 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

Health officials have identified 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the province announced in a news release Friday.

It's the first day since April 20 that no new deaths were announced.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 888 tests on Thursday, and the release said Nova Scotia has conducted more tests per capita than any other province.

Nova Scotia's total number of cases is now 850. Of those, 392 people have recovered and 16 have died.

Eleven of the deaths were at Northwood, a Halifax-based long-term care home.

Eleven people are in hospital with three in intensive care.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Friday, April 24, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

To date, Nova Scotia has had 24,521 negative test results.

The province will provide an update at 3 p.m.

